Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: App. State 6-3, High Point 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will face off against the App. State Mountaineers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. The Mountaineers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Panthers in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

High Point took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed last Friday. They walked away with a 76-71 victory over North Texas.

Among those leading the charge was Kimani Hamilton, who had 19 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (57.1%). Another player making a difference was Bobby Pettiford, who earned 11 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, App. State blew past Mid-Atlantic Christian, posting an 85-43 win. The Mountaineers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 22 points or more this season.

App. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mid-Atlantic Christian only posted four.

High Point's victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-2. As for App. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Odds

App. State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against High Point, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

