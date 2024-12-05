Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: East Texas A&M 1-7, Houston Chr. 2-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Houston Chr. is on a three-game streak of home losses, East Texas A&M a six-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change on Thursday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. The game will give the Huskies their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.

On Saturday, Houston Chr. couldn't handle UTSA and fell 78-71.

Even though they lost, Houston Chr. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UTSA only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M entered their match against PFW on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. East Texas A&M found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 77-57 punch to the gut against PFW.

Houston Chr.'s loss dropped their record down to 2-6. As for East Texas A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-7.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Houston Chr. hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for East Texas A&M, though, as they've been averaging 17.5. Given Houston Chr.'s sizable advantage in that area, East Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Houston Chr. came up short against East Texas A&M in their previous matchup back in March, falling 98-85. Can Houston Chr. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Houston Chr. and East Texas A&M both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.