Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 11-6, Houston Chr. 6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the Houston Chr. Huskies are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sharp Gymnasium. The Vaqueros are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.9 points per game this season.

UT-Rio Grande Valley took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They skirted past East Texas A&M 57-55. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Vaqueros have posted since December 6, 2023.

UT-Rio Grande Valley smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. ended up a good deal behind McNeese on Monday and lost 75-59. The Huskies haven't had much luck with the Cowboys recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

UT-Rio Grande Valley pushed their record up to 11-6 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Houston Chr., their defeat dropped their record down to 6-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UT-Rio Grande Valley has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given UT-Rio Grande Valley's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT-Rio Grande Valley beat Houston Chr. 100-90 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT-Rio Grande Valley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UT-Rio Grande Valley has won both of the games they've played against Houston Chr. in the last 3 years.