Who's Playing
Eastern Washington Eagles @ Idaho Vandals
Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-11, Idaho 7-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
Eastern Washington is 8-2 against Idaho since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Vandals will be stumbling in from a loss.
Eastern Washington is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Sacramento State by a score of 65-54 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against Portland State on Saturday and fell 75-63. The Vandals have struggled against the Vikings recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.
Eastern Washington's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-11. As for Idaho, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.
Eastern Washington is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Eastern Washington is playing on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Eastern Washington beat Idaho 87-79 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Washington since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Idaho is a slight 2-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 148 points.
Series History
Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Eastern Washington 87 vs. Idaho 79
- Jan 13, 2024 - Eastern Washington 79 vs. Idaho 58
- Feb 11, 2023 - Eastern Washington 73 vs. Idaho 66
- Jan 14, 2023 - Eastern Washington 95 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Idaho 83 vs. Eastern Washington 80
- Jan 08, 2022 - Eastern Washington 96 vs. Idaho 93
- Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 04, 2021 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho 75
- Feb 13, 2020 - Idaho 74 vs. Eastern Washington 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Idaho 75