Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-11, Idaho 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Washington is 8-2 against Idaho since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Vandals will be stumbling in from a loss.

Eastern Washington is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Sacramento State by a score of 65-54 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against Portland State on Saturday and fell 75-63. The Vandals have struggled against the Vikings recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Eastern Washington's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-11. As for Idaho, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.

Eastern Washington is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Eastern Washington is playing on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Eastern Washington beat Idaho 87-79 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Washington since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Idaho is a slight 2-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.