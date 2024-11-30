Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: UC Riverside 4-3, Idaho 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UC Riverside is 3-0 against Idaho since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The UC Riverside Highlanders will head out to face off against the Idaho Vandals at 5:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a victory while the Vandals will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, UC Riverside didn't have too much trouble with Alcorn State as they won 69-52. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against San Diego on Sunday and fell 68-61. The game marked the Vandals' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Idaho struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as San Diego posted 16.

UC Riverside has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-3 record this season. As for Idaho, they dropped their record down to 2-5 with the loss, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: UC Riverside has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Idaho struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Riverside strolled past Idaho in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 82-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Riverside since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UC Riverside has won all of the games they've played against Idaho in the last 5 years.