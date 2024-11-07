Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Southern U. 0-1, Iowa 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern U. Jaguars will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Southern U. can't be to happy about their upcoming road match considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. They fell 93-79 to South Dakota.

Even though they lost, Southern U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Iowa took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They put the hurt on Texas A&M-Commerce with a sharp 89-67 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 30.5 in the Hawkeyes' favor.

Iowa relied on the efforts of Payton Sandfort, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Owen Freeman, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. The matchup was Sandfort's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Pryce Sandfort, who earned 13 points along with two blocks.

Southern U. was dealt a punishing 103-76 defeat at the hands of Iowa in their previous matchup back in November of 2020. Thankfully for Southern U., Luka Garza (who almost dropped a double-double on 41 points and nine rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Southern U. is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Iowa is a big 25-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Iowa has won both of the games they've played against Southern U. in the last 7 years.