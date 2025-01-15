Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Kansas 12-3, Iowa State 14-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Iowa State is 2-8 against Kansas since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones will be looking to keep their 27-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Saturday, Iowa State needed a bit of extra time to put away Texas Tech. They skirted by the Red Raiders 85-84 thanks to a clutch free throw from Joshua Jefferson with 3 seconds left in the third quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Iowa State relied on the efforts of Curtis Jones, who went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points plus two steals, and Jefferson, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds.

Kansas aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with a 54-40 victory over Cincinnati. The 54-point effort marked the Jayhawks' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Kansas can attribute much of their success to Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Kansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Iowa State's win bumped their record up to 14-1. As for Kansas, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Iowa State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.2 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Iowa State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Kansas when the teams last played back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. Does Iowa State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kansas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.