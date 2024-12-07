Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Utah Valley 4-4, James Madison 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.04

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines' road trip will continue as they head out to face the James Madison Dukes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Wolverines are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Utah Valley came up short against Stanford and fell 77-63.

The losing side was boosted by Dominick Nelson, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, James Madison beat ETSU 71-61 on Tuesday.

Utah Valley's loss dropped their record down to 4-4. As for James Madison, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah Valley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Utah Valley is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

James Madison is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

