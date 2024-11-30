Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Furman 7-0, Kansas 6-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Paladins fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Kansas Jayhawks at 6:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.6 points per game this season.

Furman is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Seattle by a score of 61-56 on Tuesday. The 61-point effort marked the Paladins' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Furman was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Seattle only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Kansas entered their tilt with Duke on Tuesday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blue Devils , sneaking past 75-72.

Dajuan Harris Jr. was the offensive standout of the matchup as he almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine assists. What's more, he also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. KJ Adams Jr. was another key player, earning eight points along with three steals and three blocks.

Furman's win bumped their record up to 7-0. As for Kansas, their victory bumped their record up to 6-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Furman hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.6 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kansas and Furman pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Kansas, as the team is favored by a full 21.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Kansas is a big 21.5-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

