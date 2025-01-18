Who's Playing
Kansas State Wildcats @ Kansas Jayhawks
Current Records: Kansas State 7-9, Kansas 12-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Kansas is 8-2 against Kansas State since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.
Kansas is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Iowa State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. The contest between them and the Cyclones wasn't a total blowout, but with Kansas falling 74-57 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Kansas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell to Texas Tech 61-57.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Max Jones, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.
Kansas' loss dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Kansas State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.
Kansas took their win against Kansas State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 90-68. Will Kansas repeat their success, or does Kansas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.
- Mar 05, 2024 - Kansas 90 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 05, 2024 - Kansas State 75 vs. Kansas 70
- Jan 31, 2023 - Kansas 90 vs. Kansas State 78
- Jan 17, 2023 - Kansas State 83 vs. Kansas 82
- Feb 22, 2022 - Kansas 102 vs. Kansas State 83
- Jan 22, 2022 - Kansas 78 vs. Kansas State 75
- Feb 17, 2021 - Kansas 59 vs. Kansas State 41
- Feb 02, 2021 - Kansas 74 vs. Kansas State 51
- Feb 29, 2020 - Kansas 62 vs. Kansas State 58
- Jan 21, 2020 - Kansas 81 vs. Kansas State 60