Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Kansas State 7-9, Kansas 12-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kansas is 8-2 against Kansas State since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

Kansas is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Iowa State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. The contest between them and the Cyclones wasn't a total blowout, but with Kansas falling 74-57 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Kansas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell to Texas Tech 61-57.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Max Jones, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Kansas' loss dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Kansas State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

Kansas took their win against Kansas State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 90-68. Will Kansas repeat their success, or does Kansas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.