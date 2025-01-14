Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Texas Tech 11-4, Kansas State 7-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $42.00

What to Know

Kansas State will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

It's going to take some time for Kansas State to recover from the 87-57 bruising that Houston dished out on Saturday. The game marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Kansas State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech fought the good fight in their overtime match against Iowa State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 85-84 to the Cyclones on a last-minute free throw From Joshua Jefferson. The Red Raiders got off to an early lead (up 13 with 6:10 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, Texas Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Christian Anderson, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Anderson had some trouble finding his footing against BYU on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Chance McMillian, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds.

Kansas State's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-8. As for Texas Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 11-4.

Kansas State and Texas Tech were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, but Kansas State came up empty-handed after a 60-59 defeat. Will Kansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Texas Tech is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.