La. Tech Bulldogs @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: La. Tech 13-5, Kennesaw State 10-7

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Kennesaw State Owls and the La. Tech Bulldogs are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. The timing is sure in the Owls' favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home while the Bulldogs have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

On Thursday, Kennesaw State needed a bit of extra time to put away Sam Houston. They walked away with a 75-69 victory over the Bearkats.

Kennesaw State relied on the efforts of Adrian Wooley, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds, and Braedan Lue, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. The match was Wooley's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Kennesaw State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in ten consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored La. Tech on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Jax. State by a score of 63-61.

The losing side was boosted by Daniel Batcho, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Amaree Abram, who posted 13 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists.

Kennesaw State's win bumped their record up to 10-7. As for La. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kennesaw State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.