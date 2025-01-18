Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: La. Tech 13-5, Kennesaw State 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Kennesaw State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the La. Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

On Thursday, Kennesaw State needed a bit of extra time to put away Sam Houston. They came out on top against the Bearkats by a score of 75-69.

Kennesaw State relied on the efforts of Adrian Wooley, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds, and Braedan Lue, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. The match was Wooley's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Kennesaw State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in ten consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored La. Tech last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Jax. State by a score of 63-61.

Daniel Batcho put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Amaree Abram, who earned 13 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Kennesaw State's victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-7. As for La. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 13-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only La. Tech took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

La. Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.