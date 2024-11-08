Who's Playing
Miami-Hamilton Harriers @ Kent State Golden Flashes
Current Records: Miami-Hamilton 0-0, Kent State 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $12.12
What to Know
The Miami-Hamilton Harriers will start their season against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center.
Kent State is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against Louisiana. Kent State secured a 70-66 W over Louisiana on Monday.Kent State's win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 1-0. As for Miami-Hamilton, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.