Who's Playing
Rhode Island Rams @ La Salle Explorers
Current Records: Rhode Island 14-5, La Salle 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, La Salle is heading back home. They and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Glaser Arena. Neither the Explorers nor the Rams could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.
La Salle is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 152.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 64-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of Saint Louis on Wednesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Explorers in their matchups with the Billikens: they've now lost seven in a row.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island suffered their biggest defeat since January 20, 2024 on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 81-57 loss to VCU.
Rhode Island's defeat came about despite a quality game from Sebastian Thomas, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals.
La Salle's loss dropped their record down to 10-9. As for Rhode Island, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-5.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Everything went La Salle's way against Rhode Island in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as La Salle made off with an 84-61 win. Will La Salle repeat their success, or does Rhode Island have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Rhode Island has won 7 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.
- Feb 25, 2024 - La Salle 84 vs. Rhode Island 61
- Jan 31, 2024 - Rhode Island 71 vs. La Salle 69
- Mar 07, 2023 - La Salle 73 vs. Rhode Island 56
- Jan 28, 2023 - Rhode Island 72 vs. La Salle 70
- Jan 07, 2023 - La Salle 77 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Jan 19, 2022 - Rhode Island 56 vs. La Salle 54
- Jan 27, 2021 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Rhode Island 66 vs. La Salle 63
- Mar 14, 2019 - Rhode Island 76 vs. La Salle 57
- Jan 19, 2019 - Rhode Island 78 vs. La Salle 67