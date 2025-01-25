Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Rhode Island 14-5, La Salle 10-9

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania





After two games on the road, La Salle is heading back home. They and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Glaser Arena. Neither the Explorers nor the Rams could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

La Salle is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 152.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 64-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of Saint Louis on Wednesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Explorers in their matchups with the Billikens: they've now lost seven in a row.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island suffered their biggest defeat since January 20, 2024 on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 81-57 loss to VCU.

Rhode Island's defeat came about despite a quality game from Sebastian Thomas, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

La Salle's loss dropped their record down to 10-9. As for Rhode Island, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went La Salle's way against Rhode Island in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as La Salle made off with an 84-61 win. Will La Salle repeat their success, or does Rhode Island have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 7 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.