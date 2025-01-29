Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: American 12-9, Lafayette 8-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Lafayette is heading back home. They and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kirby Sports Center.

Lafayette was supposed to head into this contest following a close victory against Lehigh, but that's certainly not how things went down on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Lafayette lost to Lehigh, and Lafayette lost bad. The score wound up at 86-47. The game marked the Leopards' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Lafayette struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, American waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They snuck past the Raiders with an 81-77 win.

American's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Matt Rogers led the charge by going 9 for 14 en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds. Elijah Stephens was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Lafayette has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for American, they pushed their record up to 12-9 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Lafayette was able to grind out a solid win over American when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 68-62. Will Lafayette repeat their success, or does American have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lafayette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against American.