Who's Playing
American Eagles @ Lafayette Leopards
Current Records: American 12-9, Lafayette 8-13
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Lafayette is heading back home. They and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kirby Sports Center.
Lafayette was supposed to head into this contest following a close victory against Lehigh, but that's certainly not how things went down on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Lafayette lost to Lehigh, and Lafayette lost bad. The score wound up at 86-47. The game marked the Leopards' lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Lafayette struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, American waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They snuck past the Raiders with an 81-77 win.
American's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Matt Rogers led the charge by going 9 for 14 en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds. Elijah Stephens was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.
Lafayette has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for American, they pushed their record up to 12-9 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.
Lafayette was able to grind out a solid win over American when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 68-62. Will Lafayette repeat their success, or does American have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Lafayette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against American.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Lafayette 68 vs. American 62
- Jan 31, 2024 - American 69 vs. Lafayette 66
- Mar 05, 2023 - Lafayette 84 vs. American 76
- Jan 18, 2023 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 59
- Dec 30, 2022 - American 60 vs. Lafayette 47
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lafayette 71 vs. American 62
- Jan 24, 2022 - Lafayette 69 vs. American 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - American 79 vs. Lafayette 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - Lafayette 82 vs. American 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 68