Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Binghamton 4-6, Le Moyne 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Le Moyne Dolphins will face off against the Binghamton Bearcats at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ted Grant Court. The Dolphins have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Le Moyne fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Army on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Black Knights by a score of 103-100. The Dolphins were up 24-12 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dwayne Koroma, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against St. Bona. back in November, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Ocypher Owens, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Binghamton ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They dodged a bullet and finished off Lafayette 82-81. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bearcats.

Binghamton got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ben Callahan-Gold out in front who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus two steals. Callahan-Gold is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Tymu Chenery, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Le Moyne has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season. As for Binghamton, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-6.

Looking forward, Le Moyne is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Le Moyne is playing at home, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Le Moyne came up short against Binghamton when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 91-79. Will Le Moyne have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Le Moyne is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Binghamton won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.