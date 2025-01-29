Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Navy 7-14, Lehigh 7-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Navy is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 66-53 win over Army on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Midshipmen.

Navy's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Aidan Kehoe led the charge by dropping a double-double on 13 points and 20 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Kehoe a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight). Austin Benigni was another key player, posting 18 points plus six rebounds.

Navy smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Army only pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, Lehigh finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. They took their game on Saturday with ease, bagging an 86-47 victory over Lafayette. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-21.

Lehigh got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Whitney-Sidney out in front who posted 15 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nasir Whitlock, who posted 21 points.

Navy's victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-14. As for Lehigh, their win bumped their record up to 7-12.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Navy has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lehigh, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2. Given Navy's sizable advantage in that area, Lehigh will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Lehigh is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Lehigh is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.