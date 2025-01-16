Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: UTEP 12-4, Liberty 14-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

UTEP has enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Liberty Flames will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liberty Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Miners were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

UTEP is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering N. Mex. State just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Aggies, falling 85-57. The match marked the Miners' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

UTEP's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Otis Frazier III, who had 13 points plus five rebounds and four blocks, and David Terrell Jr., who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points plus five assists. Terrell Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Liberty came up short against La. Tech on Saturday and fell 79-74.

The losing side was boosted by Taelon Peter, who went 9 for 13 en route to 33 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (69.2%).

Liberty struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

UTEP's defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-4. As for Liberty, their loss dropped their record down to 14-3.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UTEP has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've drained 38% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did UTEP and Liberty lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a big 9-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

UTEP has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Liberty.