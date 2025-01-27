Halftime Report

The last time Little Rock and Eastern Illinois met, the game was decided by 24 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Little Rock leads 23-21 over Eastern Illinois.

Little Rock entered the contest having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Eastern Illinois step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 5-15, Little Rock 13-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Little Rock Trojans are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. The Panthers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Eastern Illinois was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 64-60 to Southern Indiana.

Meanwhile, Little Rock had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.8 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Lions to the tune of 78-46. The oddsmakers were on the Trojans' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Eastern Illinois' loss dropped their record down to 5-15. As for Little Rock, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.

Eastern Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 11-7 against the spread, Little Rock has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Eastern Illinois is only 6-11 ATS.

Eastern Illinois might still be hurting after the devastating 71-47 defeat they got from Little Rock in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Little Rock is a big 11.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Little Rock and Eastern Illinois both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.