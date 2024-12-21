Halftime Report

LIU has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 35-28 lead against Lehigh.

LIU entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Lehigh hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Lehigh 3-6, LIU 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks are taking a road trip to face off against the LIU Sharks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Mountain Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts figured Lehigh would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Dayton, and, well: they nailed that call. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Lehigh as they lost 86-62 to Dayton two weeks ago.

Keith Higgins Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took an 80-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mt St Mary's. The Sharks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Lehigh's defeat dropped their record down to 3-6. As for LIU, their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.

Looking ahead, Lehigh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Lehigh is a 3.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

