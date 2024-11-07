Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Detroit 1-0, Loyola Chi. 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentile Arena. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Detroit is headed out to face Loyola Chi. after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Detroit put a hurting on Cleary to the tune of 91-52 on Monday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Titans as it put an end to their five-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Detroit was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cleary only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. earned a 79-72 win over Chicago State on Monday.

Loyola Chi.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jayden Dawson, who posted 20 points plus two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Moore, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus seven assists.