Who's Playing
Lafayette Leopards @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: Lafayette 7-12, Loyola Maryland 8-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Lafayette and Loyola Maryland are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reitz Arena. The Leopards are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
Lafayette will head into Saturday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Wednesday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 90-67 walloping at the hands of Colgate. The Leopards were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-30.
Lafayette's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Justin Vander Baan, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and three blocks, and Andrew Phillips, who went 8 for 15 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Vander Baan a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%).
Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland didn't have too much trouble with Lehigh on Saturday as they won 76-60.
Lafayette's defeat dropped their record down to 7-12. As for Loyola Maryland, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.
Lafayette ended up a good deal behind Loyola Maryland in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, losing 79-64. Can Lafayette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Loyola Maryland and Lafayette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 14, 2024 - Loyola Maryland 79 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 24, 2024 - Lafayette 70 vs. Loyola Maryland 44
- Feb 15, 2023 - Loyola Maryland 73 vs. Lafayette 70
- Jan 25, 2023 - Lafayette 62 vs. Loyola Maryland 46
- Feb 16, 2022 - Lafayette 77 vs. Loyola Maryland 68
- Jan 13, 2022 - Loyola Maryland 74 vs. Lafayette 60
- Feb 14, 2021 - Loyola Maryland 88 vs. Lafayette 69
- Feb 13, 2021 - Lafayette 97 vs. Loyola Maryland 94
- Feb 08, 2021 - Lafayette 80 vs. Loyola Maryland 76
- Feb 07, 2021 - Loyola Maryland 75 vs. Lafayette 62