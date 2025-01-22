Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Lafayette 7-12, Loyola Maryland 8-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lafayette and Loyola Maryland are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reitz Arena. The Leopards are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Lafayette will head into Saturday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Wednesday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 90-67 walloping at the hands of Colgate. The Leopards were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-30.

Lafayette's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Justin Vander Baan, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and three blocks, and Andrew Phillips, who went 8 for 15 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Vander Baan a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%).

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland didn't have too much trouble with Lehigh on Saturday as they won 76-60.

Lafayette's defeat dropped their record down to 7-12. As for Loyola Maryland, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.

Lafayette ended up a good deal behind Loyola Maryland in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, losing 79-64. Can Lafayette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Loyola Maryland and Lafayette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.