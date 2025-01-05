Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Lehigh 6-6, Loyola Maryland 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reitz Arena. The Greyhounds are crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Mountain Hawks will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

On Thursday, Lehigh needed a bit of extra time to put away Bucknell. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Bison 66-64. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Mountain Hawks were down by 20 with 11:03 left in the second half.

Lehigh's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nasir Whitlock, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus two steals, and Cam Gillus, who had 16 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Whitlock a new career-high in threes (three).

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland didn't have quite enough to beat Holy Cross on Thursday and fell 74-72.

Despite their defeat, Loyola Maryland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Milos Ilic, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jacob Theodosiou, who scored 14 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals.

Lehigh pushed their record up to 6-6 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Loyola Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 5-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: Lehigh has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Loyola Maryland, though, as they've only made 30% of their threes this season. Given Lehigh's sizable advantage in that area, Loyola Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lehigh is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Loyola Maryland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mountain Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lehigh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.