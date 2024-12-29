Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Boston U. 5-7, Maine 8-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Maine is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Boston U. Terriers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Memorial Gym(Maine). Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The experts predicted Maine would be headed in after a victory, but Stony Brook made sure that didn't happen. Maine fell just short of Stony Brook by a score of 74-72 on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Black Bears in their matchups with the Seawolves: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Despite their defeat, Maine saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kellen Tynes, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus four steals and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Tynes is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Clayton, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Boston U.'s game on Saturday was all tied up 27-27 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took an 83-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of UMass Lowell. The Terriers were up 18-5 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Miles Brewster, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points.

Maine's loss dropped their record down to 8-6. As for Boston U., this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 5-7.

Maine was able to grind out a solid win over Boston U. when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 74-65. Does Maine have another victory up their sleeve, or will Boston U. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Maine.