Manhattan Jaspers @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Manhattan 7-7, Merrimack 7-8

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Manhattan Jaspers and the Merrimack Warriors are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hammel Court. The Jaspers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Manhattan would be headed in after a win, but Mt St Mary's made sure that didn't happen. Manhattan took a 75-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mt St Mary's on Friday.

Even though they lost, Manhattan was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Merrimack dodged a bullet on Friday and finished off Sacred Heart 66-65. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Warriors.

Manhattan dropped their record down to 7-7 with the defeat, which was their third straight at home. As for Merrimack, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-8 record this season.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Manhattan has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging only 28.5. Given Manhattan's sizable advantage in that area, Merrimack will need to find a way to close that gap.