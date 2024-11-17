Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Princeton 3-1, Merrimack 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers are taking a road trip to face off against the Merrimack Warriors at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lawler Arena. The Tigers are looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

Princeton will head out to face Merrimack after giving up their first home loss of the season on Friday. Princeton fell 73-68 to Loyola Chi. The loss was the Tigers' first of the season.

Despite their loss, Princeton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Caden Pierce, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Pierce also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Dalen Davis was another key player, scoring 17 points.

Princeton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Loyola Chi. pulled down 12.

Meanwhile, Merrimack suffered their biggest defeat since November 15, 2023 on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 63-42 walloping at the hands of VCU. The Warriors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-17.

Merrimack's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Sean Trumper, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Adam Clark, who posted 19 points plus five steals.

Having lost for the first time this season, Princeton fell to 3-1. As for Merrimack, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Looking forward, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

Princeton is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

