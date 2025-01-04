Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Buffalo 5-7, Miami (Ohio) 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) is preparing for their first Mid American matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. The timing is sure in the RedHawks' favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while the Bulls have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

Miami (Ohio) is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 141-58 victory over Defiance. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-25.

Miami (Ohio) was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Buffalo suffered a bruising 91-71 defeat at the hands of Temple on Sunday.

Despite their loss, Buffalo saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyson Dunn, who went 5 for 7 en route to 11 points, was perhaps the best of all. Dunn's performance made up for a slower match against Georgia back in December of 2024. Ryan Sabol, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from beyond the arc.

Miami (Ohio) has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Miami (Ohio) has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've only made 29.8% of their threes this season. Given Miami (Ohio)'s sizable advantage in that area, Buffalo will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Miami (Ohio) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Buffalo.

Odds

Miami (Ohio) is a big 12-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).