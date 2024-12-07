Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Michigan State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 41-31 lead against Nebraska.

Michigan State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Nebraska 6-1, Michigan State 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Nebraska is preparing for their first Big Ten matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Michigan State Spartans will face off at 12:00 p.m. ET at Breslin Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Nebraska is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past North Florida, posting a 103-72 victory. The win was nothing new for the Cornhuskers as they're now sitting on three straight.

Among those leading the charge was Connor Essegian, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Juwan Gary, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Nebraska was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Florida only racked up 13.

Meanwhile, Michigan State didn't have too much trouble with Minnesota on Wednesday as they won 90-72. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Spartans.

Jaxon Kohler was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Jeremy Fears Jr. was another key player, scoring ten points along with five assists.

Nebraska pushed their record up to 6-1 with the victory, which was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Michigan State, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nebraska has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Nebraska beat Michigan State 77-70 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nebraska since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Michigan State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.