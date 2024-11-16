Halftime Report

A win for Yale would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 29-19 lead against Minnesota.

Yale has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Yale 2-2, Minnesota 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.90

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 87.8 points per game this season.

Yale took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They took their match with ease, bagging a 100-46 win over Emerson. With the Bulldogs ahead 50-14 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Yale was working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Emerson only posted nine.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Minnesota last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of North Texas by a score of 54-51. The loss was the Golden Gophers' first of the season.

Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from Dawson Garcia, who went 6 for 9 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. That was a full 47.1% of Minnesota's points, marking the third time in a row he's had more than a third of the team's points.

Yale's victory bumped their record up to 2-2. As for Minnesota, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Yale is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite against Yale, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

