Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 3-9, Miss. State 11-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Miss. State. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs are coming into the game hot, having won their last five games.

Last Saturday, Miss. State earned a 79-66 win over Memphis.

Miss. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Riley Kugel led the charge by going 8 for 13 en route to 19 points. Another player making a difference was Cameron Matthews, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Miss. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. came up short against Davidson last Saturday and fell 76-63.

Miss. State's victory bumped their record up to 11-1. As for Bethune-Cook., they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-9 record this season.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Miss. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bethune-Cook., though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given Miss. State's sizable advantage in that area, Bethune-Cook. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Miss. State took their win against Bethune-Cook. when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 85-62. In that matchup, Miss. State amassed a halftime lead of 41-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 28.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.