Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Pacific 3-3, Missouri 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Pacific is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Pacific will head into Monday's game ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played last Thursday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on Monday was a bit more commanding. They suffered a bruising 91-72 defeat at the hands of Arkansas.

The losing side was boosted by Elijah Fisher, who went 8 for 10 en route to 23 points plus two steals. Seth Jones, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Missouri). They simply couldn't be stopped last Thursday as they easily beat Miss Valley State 111-39. The win was nothing new for the Tigers as they're now sitting on three straight.

Missouri got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Mark Mitchell out in front who scored 13 points in addition to five steals. Marques Warrick was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 16 points.

Missouri was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Pacific's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Missouri, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Pacific hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Missouri took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Missouri, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Missouri is a big 19.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.