Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Montana State 8-12, Montana 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Grizzlies going off as just a 2.5-point favorite.

Montana took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They walked away with a 72-67 victory over Idaho.

Meanwhile, Montana State earned a 74-64 win over Eastern Washington on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bobcats.

Montana's victory bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Montana State, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-12 record this season.

Montana lost to Montana State at home by a decisive 85-70 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will Montana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Montana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Montana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Montana State.