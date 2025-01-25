Who's Playing
Montana State Bobcats @ Montana Grizzlies
Current Records: Montana State 8-12, Montana 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Grizzlies going off as just a 2.5-point favorite.
Montana took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They walked away with a 72-67 victory over Idaho.
Meanwhile, Montana State earned a 74-64 win over Eastern Washington on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bobcats.
Montana's victory bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Montana State, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-12 record this season.
Montana lost to Montana State at home by a decisive 85-70 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will Montana have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Montana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 143.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Montana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Montana State.
- Mar 13, 2024 - Montana State 85 vs. Montana 70
- Feb 17, 2024 - Montana 88 vs. Montana State 69
- Jan 20, 2024 - Montana 87 vs. Montana State 77
- Feb 18, 2023 - Montana State 72 vs. Montana 68
- Jan 21, 2023 - Montana State 67 vs. Montana 64
- Feb 27, 2022 - Montana 80 vs. Montana State 74
- Jan 09, 2022 - Montana State 66 vs. Montana 59
- Feb 22, 2020 - Montana 59 vs. Montana State 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Montana 78 vs. Montana State 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Montana 89 vs. Montana State 83