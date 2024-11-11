Who's Playing

Northwest Eagles @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Northwest 0-4, Montana State 0-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After starting their season with two straight games on the road, Montana State is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Northwest Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Max Worthington Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Montana State is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest defeat since January 6th on Saturday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 89-69 walloping at the hands of Wichita State.

Meanwhile, Northwest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: Northwest lost to Montana, and Northwest lost bad. The score wound up at 94-44. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-23.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Northwest struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Montana pulled down 15.

Montana State's defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Northwest, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

Everything came up roses for Montana State against Northwest in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 103-63 win. Does Montana State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwest turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Montana State has won both of the games they've played against Northwest in the last 2 years.