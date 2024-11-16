Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: N.J. Tech 0-3, Morgan State 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will face off against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.5 points per game this season.

Morgan State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They put a hurting on Dis. of Col. to the tune of 90-64. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Bears have posted since December 9, 2023.

Morgan State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their ninth straight defeat dating back to last season. They lost to Loyola Maryland at home by a decisive 68-50 margin.

Tim Moore Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted six points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

The win got Morgan State back to even at 2-2. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Looking forward, Morgan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Morgan State is playing at home, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Morgan State ended up a good deal behind N.J. Tech in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, losing 69-53. Will Morgan State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Morgan State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

N.J. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.