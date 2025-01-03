Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, N. Alabama looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 38-29 lead against Bellarmine.

N. Alabama came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Bellarmine 3-10, N. Alabama 8-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

N. Alabama is preparing for their first Atlantic Sun Conference matchup of the season on Thursday. After both having extra time off, they and the Bellarmine Knights will dust off their jerseys to square off against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. The timing is sure in the Lions' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Knights have been banged up by 11 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

N. Alabama is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering LMU just ended the team's three-game winning streak last Sunday. They took an 85-69 bruising from the Lions.

Jacari Lane put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 20 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (two).

N. Alabama struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as LMU posted 20.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine was expected to have a tough go of it two weeks ago, and, well, they did. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 79-55 walloping at the hands of Colorado. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-16.

Despite their defeat, Bellarmine saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dezmond McKinney, who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus three steals, was perhaps the best of all. McKinney had some trouble finding his footing against Wyoming two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround.

N. Alabama's loss dropped their record down to 8-5. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.

Looking forward, N. Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points.

N. Alabama came up short against Bellarmine in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 82-70. Will N. Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

N. Alabama is a big 13.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 6 out of their last 8 games against N. Alabama.