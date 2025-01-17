Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, N. Arizona looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Sacramento State 45-23.

If N. Arizona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-7 in no time. On the other hand, Sacramento State will have to make due with a 5-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Sacramento State 5-11, N. Arizona 10-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.85

What to Know

Sacramento State has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. Neither the Hornets nor the Lumberjacks could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Sacramento State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Even though they lost, Sacramento State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Montana State by a score of 58-53. The match marked the Lumberjacks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Sacramento State's defeat dropped their record down to 5-11. As for N. Arizona, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-7 record this season.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last seven times they've played N. Arizona.

Sacramento State lost to N. Arizona on the road by a decisive 73-58 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can Sacramento State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Arizona is a big 9-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

N. Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.