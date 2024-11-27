Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Michigan State 5-2, N. Carolina 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan State Spartans will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Despite being away, the Tar Heels are looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

N. Carolina is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Auburn just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took an 85-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. The matchup marked the Tar Heels' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ven-Allen Lubin, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against Dayton on Monday.

N. Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Michigan State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-63 to Memphis. The Spartans' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The losing side was boosted by Jase Richardson, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

N. Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Michigan State, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.5 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Carolina strolled past Michigan State when the teams last played back in March by a score of 85-69. Does N. Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Michigan State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

N. Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Carolina and Michigan State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.