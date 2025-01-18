Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Sacramento State 5-12, N. Colorado 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Sacramento State is 2-8 against N. Colorado since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena.

Sacramento State is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Thursday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 77-53 walloping at the hands of N. Arizona. The Hornets were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-23.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado came tearing into Thursday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they left with even more momentum. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Vikings 72-69. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bears have posted since March 2, 2024.

Sacramento State's defeat dropped their record down to 5-12. As for N. Colorado, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.

Sacramento State came up short against N. Colorado in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 80-75. Can Sacramento State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.