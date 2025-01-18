Who's Playing
Sacramento State Hornets @ N. Colorado Bears
Current Records: Sacramento State 5-12, N. Colorado 13-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Sacramento State is 2-8 against N. Colorado since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena.
Sacramento State is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Thursday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 77-53 walloping at the hands of N. Arizona. The Hornets were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-23.
Meanwhile, N. Colorado came tearing into Thursday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they left with even more momentum. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Vikings 72-69. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bears have posted since March 2, 2024.
Sacramento State's defeat dropped their record down to 5-12. As for N. Colorado, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.
Sacramento State came up short against N. Colorado in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 80-75. Can Sacramento State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
N. Colorado has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.
- Feb 17, 2024 - N. Colorado 80 vs. Sacramento State 75
- Jan 18, 2024 - N. Colorado 77 vs. Sacramento State 75
- Feb 11, 2023 - N. Colorado 70 vs. Sacramento State 54
- Jan 12, 2023 - Sacramento State 72 vs. N. Colorado 64
- Feb 10, 2022 - N. Colorado 79 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Jan 08, 2022 - Sacramento State 85 vs. N. Colorado 71
- Mar 10, 2021 - N. Colorado 90 vs. Sacramento State 83
- Feb 15, 2020 - N. Colorado 68 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Jan 16, 2020 - N. Colorado 71 vs. Sacramento State 52
- Feb 09, 2019 - N. Colorado 65 vs. Sacramento State 59