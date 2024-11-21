Halftime Report

Elon has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 38-29 lead against N. Illinois.

If Elon keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-2 in no time. On the other hand, N. Illinois will have to make due with a 2-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Elon 1-2, N. Illinois 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix are taking a road trip to face off against the N. Illinois Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Convocation Center. The Phoenix are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Friday, Elon was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 80-79 to Gardner-Webb.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from TK Simpkins, who posted 17 points along with two steals. Nick Dorn was another key player, scoring 17 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for N. Illinois, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 76-60 loss to Bradley on Saturday.

Despite the loss, N. Illinois had strong showings from Quentin Jones, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three blocks, and Ethan Butler, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points.

Elon now has a losing record at 1-2. As for N. Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Elon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While N. Illinois and Elon both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead, N. Illinois is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

N. Illinois is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Elon won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.