Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Elon 1-2, N. Illinois 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Illinois Huskies will face off against the Elon Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Convocation Center. The Huskies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

On Saturday, N. Illinois lost to Bradley on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin.

N. Illinois' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Quentin Jones, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three blocks, and Ethan Butler, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, Elon was just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 80-79 to Gardner-Webb.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was TK Simpkins, who posted 17 points in addition to two steals. Nick Dorn was another key player, posting 17 points along with six rebounds.

N. Illinois' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Elon, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Illinois has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've made 47.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Illinois came up short against Elon when the teams last played back in November of 2016, falling 85-80. Can N. Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Elon won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.