Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: UC Irvine 2-0, N. Iowa 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters will take on the N. Iowa Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UC Irvine is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 150.5, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 66-51 victory over LMU on Friday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Anteaters.

UC Irvine can attribute much of their success to Andre Henry, who went 5 for 7 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave Henry a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%).

Even though they won, UC Irvine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, everything went N. Iowa's way against Milwaukee on Thursday as N. Iowa made off with an 87-68 win. The oddsmakers were on N. Iowa's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead N. Iowa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tytan Anderson, who went 6 for 8 en route to 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Campbell, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

UC Irvine's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for N. Iowa, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.