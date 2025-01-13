Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Delaware State 8-9, NC Central 8-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Delaware State is 1-9 against NC Central since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The Eagles are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Hornets in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Delaware State finally turned things around against SC State on Saturday. They escaped with a win against the Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75.

Even though they won, Delaware State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 14.4 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 8.2 per game.

NC Central's found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to Morgan State on Saturday. Everything went NC Central's way against Md.-E. Shore as NC Central made off with an 88-69 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-17.

Delaware State's win ended a 12-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-9. As for NC Central, their victory bumped their record up to 8-12.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, NC Central is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be Delaware State's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Delaware State was able to grind out a solid win over NC Central when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 71-58. Does Delaware State have another victory up their sleeve, or will NC Central turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

NC Central is a 5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

NC Central has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.