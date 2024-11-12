Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 1-1, New Mexico 2-0

The New Mexico Lobos will face off against the TX A&M-CC Islanders at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pit. The Lobos might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 24 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, New Mexico earned a 72-64 victory over UCLA. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Lobos.

New Mexico's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nelly Junior Joseph, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, and CJ Noland, who posted 13 points in addition to three steals. Junior Joseph has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last five times he's played.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for TX A&M-CC, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Monday. They blew past Dallas Christian, posting an 87-36 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 40-19.

TX A&M-CC was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Dallas Christian only posted seven.

New Mexico's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for TX A&M-CC, their win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 1-1.

Going forward, New Mexico is probably looking forward to this one considering their 16 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with an 18-11 record against the spread.

New Mexico ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 20-4 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $566.33. On the other hand, TX A&M-CC was 4-7 as the underdog last season.

New Mexico is a big 16-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 16.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

