Who's Playing
Coppin State Eagles @ Norfolk State Spartans
Current Records: Coppin State 2-14, Norfolk State 11-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Norfolk State is 8-2 against Coppin State since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Monday, Norfolk State earned a 73-64 win over Delaware State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Spartans.
Meanwhile, Coppin State scored the most points they've had all season on Monday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 85-77 to SC State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost four in a row.
Norfolk State is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Coppin State, their loss dropped their record down to 2-14.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Norfolk State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've only made 36.2% of their field goals this season. Given Norfolk State's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Norfolk State took their victory against Coppin State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 75-51. Does Norfolk State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Norfolk State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.
- Mar 13, 2024 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Coppin State 51
- Feb 24, 2024 - Norfolk State 68 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 27, 2024 - Norfolk State 68 vs. Coppin State 58
- Mar 09, 2023 - Norfolk State 73 vs. Coppin State 56
- Feb 20, 2023 - Coppin State 69 vs. Norfolk State 62
- Jan 21, 2023 - Norfolk State 96 vs. Coppin State 65
- Mar 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Coppin State 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Coppin State 77
- Feb 08, 2021 - Coppin State 74 vs. Norfolk State 64