Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Coppin State 2-14, Norfolk State 11-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Norfolk State is 8-2 against Coppin State since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Monday, Norfolk State earned a 73-64 win over Delaware State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Spartans.

Meanwhile, Coppin State scored the most points they've had all season on Monday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 85-77 to SC State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost four in a row.

Norfolk State is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Coppin State, their loss dropped their record down to 2-14.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Norfolk State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've only made 36.2% of their field goals this season. Given Norfolk State's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Norfolk State took their victory against Coppin State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 75-51. Does Norfolk State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.