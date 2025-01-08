Who's Playing
Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ North Carolina State Wolfpack
Current Records: Notre Dame 7-7, North Carolina State 8-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lenovo Center. The Fighting Irish are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.
Last Saturday, Notre Dame lost 74-73 to N. Carolina on a last-minute free throw From Elliot Cadeau. The Fighting Irish haven't had much luck with the Tar Heels recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Despite their defeat, Notre Dame saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Markus Burton, who earned 23 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Burton had some trouble finding his footing against Rutgers back in November of 2024, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Braeden Shrewsberry, who scored 16 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, North Carolina State lost to Wake Forest on the road by a decisive 77-59 margin on Saturday. The Wolfpack have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Notre Dame's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-7. As for North Carolina State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.
Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Notre Dame has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Notre Dame's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Notre Dame is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played North Carolina State.
Odds
North Carolina State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
Series History
North Carolina State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.
- Jan 03, 2024 - North Carolina State 54 vs. Notre Dame 52
- Jan 24, 2023 - North Carolina State 85 vs. Notre Dame 82
- Feb 05, 2022 - Notre Dame 69 vs. North Carolina State 57
- Jan 26, 2022 - Notre Dame 73 vs. North Carolina State 65
- Mar 03, 2021 - North Carolina State 80 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Jan 08, 2020 - North Carolina State 73 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - North Carolina State 77 vs. Notre Dame 73
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina State 76 vs. Notre Dame 58
- Jan 03, 2018 - Notre Dame 88 vs. North Carolina State 58
- Feb 18, 2017 - Notre Dame 81 vs. North Carolina State 72