Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-7, North Carolina State 8-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lenovo Center. The Fighting Irish are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Notre Dame lost 74-73 to N. Carolina on a last-minute free throw From Elliot Cadeau. The Fighting Irish haven't had much luck with the Tar Heels recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Notre Dame saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Markus Burton, who earned 23 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Burton had some trouble finding his footing against Rutgers back in November of 2024, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Braeden Shrewsberry, who scored 16 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State lost to Wake Forest on the road by a decisive 77-59 margin on Saturday. The Wolfpack have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Notre Dame's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-7. As for North Carolina State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Notre Dame has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Notre Dame's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Notre Dame is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played North Carolina State.

Odds

North Carolina State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.