Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: McNeese 9-5, Northwestern State 6-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Northwestern State Demons and the McNeese Cowboys are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Prather Coliseum. The Demons will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Northwestern State will bounce into Monday's matchup after (finally) beating Nicholls, who they had gone 1-9 against in their ten prior meetings. Northwestern State came out on top in a nail-biter against Nicholls on Saturday, sneaking past 68-66. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Northwestern State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

McNeese aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to four. They put the hurt on East Texas A&M with a sharp 75-56 victory. The Cowboys have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season.

Northwestern State's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for McNeese, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season.

Northwestern State suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to McNeese in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. Will Northwestern State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

McNeese has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.