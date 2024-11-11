Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Youngstown State 1-0, Ohio State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Value City Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Ohio State is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against Texas. Ohio State walked away with an 80-72 victory over Texas on Monday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ohio State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bruce Thornton, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus five assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Thornton a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (75%). Another player making a difference was Devin Royal, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State's and Chicago State's game on Saturday was close at halftime, but Youngstown State turned on the heat in the second half with 48 points. Youngstown State put the hurt on Chicago State with a sharp 80-60 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Penguins have posted since January 28th.

Ohio State took their win against Youngstown State in their previous matchup back in December of 2018 by a conclusive 75-56. Will Ohio State repeat their success, or does Youngstown State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio State has won both of the games they've played against Youngstown State in the last 8 years.