Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 1-3, Old Dominion 0-3

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Old Dominion is 4-0 against Md.-E. Shore since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Old Dominion Monarchs will host the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

On Tuesday, Old Dominion came up short against Radford and fell 87-75.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore lost to Miami (Ohio) on the road by a decisive 88-70 margin on Tuesday.

Md.-E. Shore's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Ketron Shaw, who went 10 for 15 en route to 27 points plus two steals, and Cardell Bailey, who went 6 for 11 en route to 21 points plus two steals.

Old Dominion's loss dropped their record down to 0-3. As for Md.-E. Shore, their defeat was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-3.

Old Dominion took their victory against Md.-E. Shore in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 84-65. Does Old Dominion have another victory up their sleeve, or will Md.-E. Shore turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Old Dominion has won all of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 9 years.