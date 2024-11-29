Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Navy 2-4, Penn 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Navy has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Penn Quakers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. The Midshipmen are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Navy finally turned things around against Wash. College on Monday. They blew past the Shoremen, posting a 94-43 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Midshipmen have posted since December 17, 2023.

Navy was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Penn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Penn lost to Villanova, and Penn lost bad. The score wound up at 93-49. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Navy's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-4. As for Penn, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Navy might still be hurting after the devastating 66-45 defeat they got from Penn in their previous meeting back in November of 2017. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Navy was down 43-16.

Series History

Navy has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Penn.